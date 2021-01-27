A train derailed on Gest Street In Queensgate the authorities are looking into what happened.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati fire crews responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and said they found six train cars and two locomotives off the tracks on top of the CSX Railroad bridge over Gest Street.
About 1,000 gallons of diesel leaked onto Gest Street, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Cincinnati: Train Derailed On Gest Street In Queensgate was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: