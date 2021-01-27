Tropic Isle Living Launches Plant-Based Oils For At-Home DIY Hair And Skin Treatments

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The winter season is the perfect time to adopt a new hair and skincare routine to ensure your hair and skin remain moisturized and luxurious throughout the cold, dry months. And with the oil collection from Tropic Isle Living (TIL), you’ll never have to worry about brittle hair or dry skin again!

The Black-female-owned brand TIL has released a new Plant Based Boosters DIY Pure Oils Collection that includes the most nutrient-rich oils from around the world. Each oil in the line offers a multitude of benefits – from helping to grow hair to nourishing the skin to strengthening nails.

TIL was founded by Lois Hines when she and her late husband immigrated to America from Jamaica in 1992. They brought a gallon of Jamaican Black Castor Oil in her suitcase to sell to health food stores across New York City, thus introducing Jamaican Black Castor Oil to the United States. Since then, Tropic Isle Living has developed an extensive line of products for a completely natural beauty regimen with Jamaican Black Castor Oil remaining their main ingredient.

“Before we introduced to Jamaican Black Castor Oil to the United States in 1992, generations before me had been using the powerful Jamaican oil for its myriad health and beauty benefits,” Ms. Hines told HelloBeautiful. “The entire DIY line is an extension of that. Each powerful oil in our new collection is part of a tradition from a specific region in the world. For example, the Black Seed Oil is from India, Olive Oil comes from the Mediterranean, Sweet Almond Oil is Persian, Baobab Oil is West African, and Chill Castor Oil is Egyptian. Each oil pays homage to cultural traditions across the globe.”

Just like Tropic Isle Living’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil, all 15 of TIL’s new Plant-Based Boosters DIY Pure Oils are made the natural and traditional way.

“We chose these oils so that anyone can put together a blend for their own use, with confidence that the ingredients are sound, from a comprehensive collection of the most important ingredients,” Ms. Hines told us. “Just like with makeup, there’s not one product that’s a fix for everything. With our DIY line of pure plant-based oils, consumers can select the ones that work best for their unique needs. Think of our DIY plant-based boosters as oils to create the perfect cocktail for your unique health and beauty needs.”

Tropic Isle Living also released a series of YouTube videos featuring easy recipes to help you create the perfect plant-based oil cocktail at home to satisfy your own health and beauty needs. Here’s a tutorial on how to create your won Cocoa Butter Face Moisturizer in a few simple steps:

If you’re not sure where to start, Ms. Hines recommends the Black Seed Oil, Wild Charcoal Castor Oil, and Black Walnut Oil as all three are loaded with natural health boosters and are very potent. “The Black Seed Oil is a favorite of mine because I’m always working to detoxify my hair and skin and boost my immune system,” she explained. “I use the Wild Charcoal Castor Oil to detoxify my hair and skin, and the Black Walnut Oil is amazing for dry skin, especially in the winter.”

Tropic Isle Living is on a mission is to provide high-quality health and wellness products for consumers everywhere with products sold at national retailers, online, and in Beauty Supply stores. “We believe in keeping these traditions alive and introducing more people to the plant-based powers of pure oils that generations across cultures have celebrated for centuries,” Ms. Hines continued. “Out of the many tribes and heritages, we aim to unify in celebration of their beautiful traditions.”

The full collection of pure oils is available for purchase at www.TropicIsleLiving.com and on Amazon. And for more on DIY tutorials, visit TIL’s YouTube page here.

Tropic Isle Living Launches Plant-Based Oils For At-Home DIY Hair And Skin Treatments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: