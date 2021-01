Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Tristate was hit with major snow last night please be careful driving to work. If you can please stay home.

Via Fox19

Overnight snow has ended, leaving 1-2 inches across the Tri-State. It’s bitterly cold with 20 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and feel-like temps in the teens.

Several schools are on delays or closed.

Cincinnati: Icy Roads And School Closings Be careful If You Have To Drive was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: