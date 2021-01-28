CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week in Ohio

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Then number for unemployment continues to rise throughout this pandemic. Jus last week in the state of Ohio, Jobs and Family Services reported that more than 49,000 people field for unemployment last week, the week before that more than 37,000.

US-VOTE-OHIO

Source: SETH HERALD / Getty

As of now the state has sent out more than $8billion dollars in unemployment checks, to 900,000 people.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services are asking that everyone continues to file their claim online unemployment.ohio.gov they are working around the clock to assess every need of each individual.

You may also reach them 1-877-644-6562. Weekdays 7am-7pm, 9a-5pm on Saturdays, and 9am-1pm on Sundays.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes

Continue reading Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes

Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes

Twitter wasted no time clowing Conor McGregor after he got knocked out by Dustin Poirier in his UFC return.

More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week…
 8 hours ago
01.28.21
Photos
Close