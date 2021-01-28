More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week in Ohio

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Then number for unemployment continues to rise throughout this pandemic. Jus last week in the state of Ohio, Jobs and Family Services reported that more than 49,000 people field for unemployment last week, the week before that more than 37,000.

As of now the state has sent out more than $8billion dollars in unemployment checks, to 900,000 people.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services are asking that everyone continues to file their claim online unemployment.ohio.gov they are working around the clock to assess every need of each individual.

You may also reach them 1-877-644-6562. Weekdays 7am-7pm, 9a-5pm on Saturdays, and 9am-1pm on Sundays.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

