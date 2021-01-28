Cardi B Says She Spends Thousands On Weekly Covid Tests

According to Uproxx‘s math, Cardi is dropping around $1,000 a day and $7,000 a week for herself and her team of four. When a fan said they thought the tests were free, Cardi explained that “it’s free when you go to the doctors and sh*t but when it’s for work and you gotta have people test you at your home [it’s] not.”
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3— HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— Tiger Goods 🐯 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— Dor!an (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Bust A. Nuttington III ➐ (@Jhordan_wit_a_H) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
