Ohio
Cincinnati: One Person Dead After College Hill Fire

There was a fire that happened in a College Hill apartment complex that left one person dead. Please pray for that person’s family and friends,

 

They said they found the body shortly after responding just after 9 p.m. to a three-story building in the 6800 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Crews found a working fire on the first floor and were told one of the residents was still inside. They launched an immediate search and discovered the resident deceased inside.

01.29.21
