Winter Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of Ohio

There is a Winter Weather advisory in place for some parts in Ohio. The year of 2020 hasn’t shown much snow since Christmas and now that the new year has arrived its about a few more inches of snow make landfall in the state of Ohio.
Parts west of Columbus, like Fort Wayne are under a winter weather advisory and its possible they can expect some snow to make landfall and to stick. Some parts are likely to get about 4 to 6 inches of snow accord to 10tv news.
Areas highlighted in the pink are on winter weather warning until Sunday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our viewing area. Go to https://t.co/Dd0peK1j39 for more information. #10TV pic.twitter.com/R9bvGSAlqK
— Ross Caruso (@RossCarusoTV) January 30, 2021
Winter weather advisories will expire on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ
WELL MY NAME IS SUSIE AND GUCCI THINK I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/E1O7WAkCen— Rossi The Jeweler (@RossiSongo) November 19, 2020
Me showing up to the living room tonight for this Gucci and jeezy verzuz with my long t-shirt on: pic.twitter.com/hp2RONo13c— Jumpman🏁🐍 (@Jumpman304) November 19, 2020
Me getting dressed for this Jeezy and Gucci Verzuz 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tzxo4om1EM— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) November 19, 2020
gucci is definitely gonna call jeezy a bitch to his face and i’m really interested in how that’s gonna go— Matt McGhee (@mattmcGhee) November 19, 2020
6 Gucci songs in 60 seconds. We all know who’s winning this #verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/uTzmMX6b99— Arie Uchiha (@TheArie_Cole) November 19, 2020
"Trapping like a Bitch, sold a lotta bricks, hit a lotta licks...." Ready for tonight @gucci1017 pic.twitter.com/IMm9CPC93A— Paul Green (@PoPaul706) November 19, 2020
Tonight’s Verzuz with Gucci and Jeezy might break the internet. They both have core fans that still cook crack with their toes.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) November 19, 2020
07,08,09 Gucci Mane still in my playlist. You know who I’m rockin wit— Six0Breezo (@600Breezy) November 19, 2020
Black Twitter going to be fun tonight 😂😂😂 Gucci Mane VS Jeezy— Shawn K The King • 52K Subscribers!! 🔥 (@SKTheKingYT) November 19, 2020
All the old school Gucci Mane Jeezy fans coming out like pic.twitter.com/CHFBT8PSG7— Gilbert Arenas (@GilbertAgent0) November 19, 2020
Gucci gotta pull this out tonight. solidified W. pic.twitter.com/l9rTipdD0W— H.I.M. (@daronwilliams_2) November 19, 2020
It’s Gucci for me 🥶🐐‼️ pic.twitter.com/ONM6NMmGSR— HotgirlP🥵 (@hotgirl_p) November 19, 2020
the funny thing is they came out at the same time but jeezy and gucci peaked at totally different times. jeezy could do his whole verzuz playlist from 2005-2008 and gucci could do his from 2009-2017.— Al Shipley (@alshipley) November 19, 2020
10K on Gucci tonight. Who wanna bet ?— Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 19, 2020
I love gucci too but im need y’all to chill on jeezy.. act like you know😂— FAUXYBROWN. (@_tdionne) November 19, 2020
i was just about to say..— Fleetwood DeVille (@morrisdusk) November 19, 2020
the main difference between them on some music is that Jeezy shit is way more about the overall production
Gucci got more soul and more styles, by a lot lot tho https://t.co/01XCZTQi2r
Gucci & Jeezy trading bangers in the verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/Gr5nqtD3Jr— 🤳🏾 (@Ohh_DatsYoGirl) November 19, 2020
What Gucci gone do when jeezy walk in like this 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/nC7E3tXRNy— Paid In Full (@Mr_enTRAPrenuer) November 19, 2020
Getting ready for the Battle & idk what to wear 😩😂😂 I never missed a Jeezy or Gucci concert from Jacksonville, to Miami, to Atlanta, to Orlando I was there. pic.twitter.com/RtEzRL8rIn— Where The $$ Reside (@sashaasofierce) November 19, 2020
