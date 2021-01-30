Teyana Taylor Gifts Taraji P. Henson A PrettyLittleThing X Teyana Fashion Box And Serves Body-Ody!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor just gave Taraji P. Henson the gift of the year and we’re trying to figure out how we can get our hands on one for ourselves!

Last year, Teyana Taylor announced her latest business venture as the new creative director for the popular online British retailer, PrettyLittleThing. Now, she’s officially launched her debut collection with the brand where she pays homage to ’90s icons and “encapsulates female sexuality, allowing you to own your confidence and be proud of who you are,” according to the PLT website.

To celebrate her latest drop, the Harlem native is gifting some of her inner circle the gifts of the year, including this epic fashion box that she recently sent to Taraji P. Henson with Teyana’s face and body all over it. Taraji posted the box to her social media channel along with a video of its arrival. An excited Taraji starts screaming once she gets her first glimpse of the box, saying, “girl, that’s body-ody!” As Taraji gets closer to the fashion box, she notices that the mirrored closet door features a beautiful full-body silhouette shot of Teyana. “Look, I have my own Teyana in the house, yall,” an ecstatic Taraji exclaims as she admires the fashion box and the clothing inside, referring to the entire presentation as “art.” Taraji posted the adoring video to Instagram with the caption, “WOW!! THANK YOU @teyanataylor for this epic gift Do y’all see how amazing this is!? This is what happens when fashion meets ART!! #PLTXTEYANA is available now. I can’t wait to wear all of this @prettylittlething” Taraji also promised to give us a full “fashion show” once she had a chance to try on the clothes and we truly can’t wait to see that!

The new, 25-piece PLT collection was designed by Teyana herself and features a range of baggy pants, tight bodysuits, bodycon dresses, crop tops, and outerwear. The new line also includes vegan leather items with pops of bright neon and chocolate browns. Teyana models most of the pieces herself on the brand’s website, as she dresses in looks that are a clear mix of classic hip hop, soul, and R&B style. We can’t wait to get our hands on some of the pieces! Congrats Teyana!

To shop Teyana’s exclusive PrettyLittleThing collection, visit their website here.

