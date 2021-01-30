CPS staff vaccinated at the Duke Energy Center

1200 Staffers from Cincinnati Public schools filled the Duke Energy Center to receive vaccinations today as schools prepare to go back to a blended learning system.
The vaccinations took place Thursday and Friday bringing the total to 1600 staffers for the first dose and the second to be administered in 21 days.
It is not yet know when the students will receive the vaccine.
Students start the process of returning to in person learning next week.
Letitia Wright Catches Twitter Wrath After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Tweets
