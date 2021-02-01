Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams

Tamika Smith, Method Man’s wife is finally speaking out on the claims that Wendy Williams had an alleged one-night stand with her husband. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamika says Wendy is obsessed with her family and is seeking attention to boost her ratings.
Wendy has yet to comment on Mrs. Smith’s statement. Who do you believe?
Method Man: . . .— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) January 28, 2021
Wendy Williams: yeah I hit that
Method Man: pic.twitter.com/jBYrVjTfVB
So much happening on a Thursday night... from Stocks/Robinhood to Method Man & Wendy to T. I & Tiny, to Cicely Tyson passing.... like whew this tewww much pic.twitter.com/1x3ha1I3rF— Liz (@_Feyishayo) January 29, 2021
Finding out method man slept with Wendy Williams just broke my heart 😩🤦🏽♀️🤣— 🙄 (@shadyyybaby) January 28, 2021
Wendy Willams had a one night stand with Method Man? pic.twitter.com/bh3FVuO7Xq— TAMFROMVA.INTHEAYE🇹🇹 (@Tam_Savage) January 28, 2021
I shouldn't have clicked on why Method Man is trending. I was not ready.— Marcus MFFL (@KingMarcusXXV) January 28, 2021
Not MY Method Man. https://t.co/Px8UWhNdbE pic.twitter.com/KDwenUIpaj— island gyal (@omgnotkeef) January 28, 2021
Today has been a day full of beefs:— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 28, 2021
Robinhood vs. GameStop Investors
Wendy Williams vs. Method Man
TI and Tiny vs. Common sense
AOC vs. Lying Ted Cruz
I can't take it.
WHAT A THURSDAY? Stock market/capitalist take down, TI & Tiny, Wendy Williams and Method Man, now Cicely Tyson 😔 Rest In Peace beautiful and talented Queen! pic.twitter.com/4fJJqxYUso— 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) January 29, 2021
Method Man had a one nightstand with Wendy Williams.. TI and Tiny tricking young kids off.. Cicely Tyson passed and Robinhood literally Robin the Hood.— Nique....RTR.. new account from SherriMo (@nique_smoov) January 29, 2021
Jesus be a fence all around me, everyday. pic.twitter.com/jJl6hHglEu
He fucked Wendy Williams for free? 😂😂😂😂— Karlous (@KarlousM) January 28, 2021
It’s Wendy saying she had a one night stand with method man 😭 I know he punching the air right now— Ray 💛 (@loveesinjai) January 29, 2021
Wait so method man and Wendy Williams had a 1 night stand 😩 Oh God— Z. (@slimsayyy) January 29, 2021
To add insult to injury, Wendy had to throw in that she "bathed him in the jacuzzi tub". pic.twitter.com/IAU7GHWuDn— The Rebel (@TheOneRebel) January 28, 2021
Method Man hit Wendy 😭🥴 I ont like dat— 🦒Gemini 🦒 (@6daysofsummer_) January 28, 2021
Wendy Williams just said she slept with Method Man..... not my Method Man!! pic.twitter.com/qneiUsB1uk— Nessa Da Forgiva (@DarkestBelle) January 28, 2021
Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams was originally published on kysdc.com