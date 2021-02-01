CLOSE
Kanye West Being Sued From Allegedly ‘Sunday Service’ Crew

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Kanye West is currently facing two class-action lawsuits alleging mistreatment of performers and staff of his extravagant Sunday Service shows pay, according to reports.

Filed last summer in Los Angeles, the lawsuits are reportedly divided between performers and crew; Frank Kim is repping more 500 performers, while attorneys Harris & Ruble are concentrating on the approximately 300 crew members. Some of the stories from the lawsuit, reported by the UK Sun, are shocking if by now sadly predictable tales from the gig economy: A hairstylist named Raina Leon claimed she had to wait 120 days for a $550 paycheck from work done in November 2019, which was then less a $20 wire fee deducted by West’s company.

