One of the most popular players in the NBA is no longer on the market.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is now engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Bock.
The longtime couple made it official over the weekend after Love took to Instagram with a stunning black-and-white photo.
Included was the caption that says “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Sharing the same photo, Bock said, “Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night.”
Bock has also made numerous trips to Cleveland during the course of their relationship, so there is no doubt she is comfortable being in the The Land.
Love and Bock also have a place in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. Their waterfront apartment from that area was highlighted in the December 2020 issue of Architectural Digest.
Our congrats to couple on their engagement!!!
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Daniel and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Dave Reginek and Getty Images
Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Cavs Superstar Kevin Love Engaged to Model Katie Bock was originally published on wzakcleveland.com