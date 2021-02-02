CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Shelter Takes In More Than 100 Cats

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A Tri-State shelter takes in more than 100 cats.

 

Via Fox19

Alle Foster with Ohio Alleycat Resource (OAR) is busy along with all of the staff and volunteers Monday. The shelter just added 108, hopefully temporary, residents to their no-kill shelter.

The cats came from several shelters in Texas. “They needed help, they were at risk,” explains Foster. “Spay and neuter is huge and this time of year with the pandemic, a lot of places have been struggling to stay open and operate. Now we’re seeing a little bit of a boom in kittens that normally we wouldn’t be seeing this time of year.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Shelter Takes In More Than 100 Cats  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati: Shelter Takes In More Than 100 Cats
 17 hours ago
02.02.21
Photos
Close