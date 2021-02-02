Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Famed Hip-Hop and street photographer Ricky Powell has passed away.

NME is reporting that the triple OG cameraman who worked with the likes of Run-DMC, The Beastie Boys, and Andy Warhol died of heart failure at the too-young age of 59.

“I just want to let everybody know he was a very special man, and he will be sorely missed.”

Powell began his professional career in 1986 when he left his gig selling lemon ices to join with Run-DMC and Beastie Boys on the Raising Hell tour. After capturing some of Hip-Hop’s most iconic pictures during that run, Powell went on to become one of the most notable photographers in the game and eventually published a few books including Oh Snap!: The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell and Public Access: Ricky Powell Photographs 1985-2005.

Talk about a wise career choice.

In 2020, a documentary based on his career was released and titled Ricky Powell: The Individualist.

When news of his passing began making the rounds, the outpouring of sentiments and love from fans and Hip-Hop icons was immediate as we all knew another legend was lost.

Rip 2 my man Ricky Powell. So NYC official… the parties when he would rock the slides.. the jokes and most importantly his capturing of life 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qhinT9a10S — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) February 2, 2021

Rest in Power, Mr. Powell. Thank you for lending your talents to the culture.

