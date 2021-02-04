NBA & NBPA Agree To Hold All-Star Game In Atlanta On March 7: Report

All of the NBA’s biggest stars will reportedly shine bright on one night this year.
This NBA season isn’t a typical one, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the idea of the league holding its annual All-Star game was not a certain one until today(Feb.4). The Athletic’s Sham Charania reports that the NBA and NBPA have agreed to hold the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.
The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021
While no details have been shared, the news follows reporting that both the NBA and player’s union were engaged in talks and progressing towards a deal. ESPN reports that both the NBA and NBPA are both “increasingly confident that enough of the league’s top players are willing to participate during a tight midseason break in this condensed pandemic schedule.” In the past, the NBA made player participation in the All-Star Game mandatory. This year could be different with the addition of an opt-out clause included because of the pandemic instituted for the NBA restart in Orlando.
According to the Disney-owned sport’s network, NBPA president Chris Paul has been a huge proponent of the All-Star Game happening in Atlanta and even pitched the idea of the game somehow benefiting historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 relief. The idea has been met with resistance and skepticism from some players and team executives, ESPN reported.
The 2021 All-Star Game was originally postponed NBA and was set to take place in Indianapolis. To make up for it, the league has rewarded Indiana the 2024 All-Star Game.
Atlanta is one of the few states which allows a limited number of fans to attend sporting events. I guess we can expect courtside Karen and her LeBron James-hating husband at the All-Star Game too.
We will update this story when more details are shared.
Photo: Benjamin Solomon / Getty
