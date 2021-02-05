Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Controversial Q-Congresswoman Removed from House Committees

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Before a vote on her immediate future, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood on the House floor where she made not a U-turn on her Q views, but sought to distance herself from QAnon.

2. Future Aerospace Engineer, Cayla Withers, Awarded $120,000 Scholarship by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

After watching the movie “Hidden Figures,” Cayla Withers decided that her life’s goal would be to become an aerospace engineer, work for NASA just like Mary Jackson and complete a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering. Despite health and financial challenges, Cayla is on her way to fulfilling her dream.

3. Coronavirus Update: Beware of These Vaccine Scams

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The FBI, Better Business Bureau and other government agencies are warning Americans of scams related to vaccines.

4. Former Officer Adam Coy Indicted For Murder in Andre Hill Shooting

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Former Officer Adam Coy who is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, who is Black, on December 22 2020 has been indicted for murder.

5. Clubhouse Reaches $1 Billion Unicorn Status Through Black User Innovation

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Clubhouse, the audio-based social media app in private beta testing, is showing a promising future heavily influenced by Black folks showing up.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 5, 2021: Controversial Q-Congresswoman Removed — Vaccine Scams — Officer Indicted For Murder Of Andre Hill

