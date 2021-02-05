CLOSE
Take Care of Your Car During this Cold Weather

It is going to get really cold asa new week approaches with temperatures being about 18 degrees out or less. There are a few steps that you can take to make sure your care is prepped for these brutal winter days.

  1. make sure you’re up on your oil changes
  2. check your tire pressure
  3. keep enough gas in your car
  4. check in with your local mechanic
  5. Pay attention to your car battery
  6. If your car has been sitting for an extended period of time, drive it around the clock a few times.
  7. Grab a can of Lock de icer in case you step out and find frozen locks

There you have it a few things you can do to make sure your car is up and runnings. Also dress warm these frigid days are coming and may stay around for a bit.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Take Care of Your Car During this Cold Weather  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

