Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations

It seems like the nightmare for the state of Ohio is over. Many were complaining about the curfew that kept a limit on how long someone could be out, and how long restaurants could stay open.
Governor Mike DeWine is stating that as of today the curfew has been lifted, and life can get back to normal.
According to 10tv.com the Governor is pleased with the steady decrease in COVID cases. However is number rise again the curfew will be implemented.
Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. pic.twitter.com/CJEwCjc9Bn
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021
The curfew has benign place since November, and went to 11pm to 5am on January 28th.
Curfew prevented people from being outside during the late evenings, and overnight hours.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble
1.
1 of 10
Adam Silver searching his name on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/35R0pJvxwb— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 6, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Adam Silver when the entire Nets and Raptors organization contracts COVID pic.twitter.com/wcgEpvum9Y— Lightskin Phil Dunphy 🇸🇴 (@adanadelmi) February 6, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Adam Silver without the bubble pic.twitter.com/uIEyQWLWRD— keymoji (@keyworldwiide) February 6, 2021
4.
4 of 10
We smoking that Adam silver pack tonight @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/6KFrBxyNa7— aims (@yungaims) February 6, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Adam Silver explaining the health and safety protocol: pic.twitter.com/cLasnupTIs— Jac Manuell (KD liked my tweet) (@TheJManJBT) February 6, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Adam Silver set the precedent for other leagues and sports to follow a year ago and now... this pic.twitter.com/qrP1d8cG6M— CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 6, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Adam Silver this season pic.twitter.com/o2nSvxw3ji— 💯 (@onehundded) February 6, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Adam Silver is willing to risk the health of players, staff, and all their families because of money but by all means keep saying he’s a good commissioner because he said Donald Sterling was bad— James (@MPleasing72) February 6, 2021
9.
9 of 10
When Adam Silver see KD tweets pic.twitter.com/NE873SD8hD— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 6, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Adam Silver has had a bad 24 hours. First Lebron calls out the league, now KD.— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 6, 2021
Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com