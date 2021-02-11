CLOSE
Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations

It seems like the nightmare for the state of Ohio is over. Many were complaining about the curfew that kept a limit on how long someone could be out, and how long restaurants could stay open.

Governor Mike DeWine is stating that as of today the curfew has been lifted, and life can get back to normal.

According to 10tv.com the Governor is pleased with the steady decrease in COVID cases. However is number rise again the curfew will be implemented.

The curfew has benign place since November, and went to 11pm to 5am on January 28th.

Curfew prevented people from being outside during the late evenings, and overnight hours.

Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

