CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

What’s your favorite Valentines Slow jam?

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Word LOVE written with wooden blocks and a heart shape decoration

Source: annabogush / Getty

 

It’s Valentine’s weekend! What’s your favorite Valentines song?

Is it a Old School love song like: “Loves train” by Confunkshun or “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross?

Is it a groove like “Beauty” by Dru Hill or something newer like “Slow Down” by H.E.R. And Skip Marley?

Tag us and let us know!

Don’t forget we have a Quarantine and Chill Weekend with all of your favorite Slow jams!

 

8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner

Continue reading 8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner

8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner

You may not be able to take your partner out to a dinner or a vacation, but gifts are always on the menu.  Just because the day looks different, doesn’t mean that the way you show your love for your friends or your partner should go down the drain.  Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re scrambling to get something we’ve got you covered. Check out this simple but different list of gift ideas that may get your wheels turning on what to get for that special someone. SEE ALSO: For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

20 photos Launch gallery

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

Continue reading For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

  [caption id="attachment_2468944" align="aligncenter" width="1013"] Source: KCi / Reach Media[/caption] It’s that time of the year again where love is in the air.  Valentine’s Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don’t let that take your love away.  February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself. RELATED: Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE] However, you’re choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it’s with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion.  From the old classic love songs that’ll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers. RELATED: Why It’s Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE] So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine’s Day playlist.   Click HERE  to Follow the Full  Valentine’s Day Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine’s Day Playlist on Apple Music   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s your favorite Valentines Slow jam?  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
What’s your favorite Valentines Slow jam?
 6 hours ago
02.13.21
Photos
Close