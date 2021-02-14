Ciara And Russell Wilson Show Us How To Love In GQ Magazine’s “Modern Lovers” Issue

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Love is always in the air for Ciara and Russell Wilson. The perfect couple has no problem loving each other out loud, with Russell always proudly expressing his devotion to his beautiful wife, and Ciara using every opportunity to shine a light on her supportive hubby. The gorgeous couple put their love on full display recently in GQ Magazine’s Modern Lovers issue and in the traditional Couples Quiz – a feature that dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day. The couple dressed in a variety of sexy (and very expensive outfits) – Ciara in a $495 Rag & Bone dress, Human Nation trench coat, and a gorgeous $910 Burberry dress while Russell donned a $7k jacket, David Yurman jewelry, and a Rolex watch – while giving us their best poses for the magazine’s famous cover shoot.

For the feature, the couple opened up to GQ about what it takes to make their relationship work, which includes praying together every morning, first with each other and then with their children. “God is the center of it all for us,” Russell explained to GQ. “And that’s a foundation for us. I think as we get to do everything together, business, life, kids, you know, parenthood, all that stuff, in every one of those categories the center of it is God and our faith.”

The 32-year-old star quarterback also explained how his football career helps him in his marriage to Ciara. Explaining, “I’m a quarterback, so I like talking. I like talking about plays. I like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea? This strategy?’ ‘Hey, what do you think about this for the kids?’ Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show. So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing, to where we want to take our next trip to, you know, ‘Hey, what do you think about making a donation here or there?’”

The “discipline of marriage” is also something that Russell says he thinks about a lot, meaning that love and marriage take work and a lot of discipline. “This idea of the discipline of communication,” he says. If I don’t communicate to my receiver, he doesn’t know what the play is. It’s like, ‘Uh, hey, what are we doing here?’ It’s probably more significant than that, even, but for us, for me and Ciara, communicating, it’s the same: ‘This week’s going to be a challenging week, babe, because I’ve got this responsibility. What about you? What do you have?’ And at the end of every week, we always go through a checklist of questions of, you know, ‘How’d I love you this week?’ ”

The beautiful couple also participated in GQ’s popular Couples Quiz where they put their knowledge of each other to the test. First, Ciara quizzed her hubby on a series of trivia questions including her full name, her birthplace, and her favorite song to sing around the house. Then Ciara made the questions a little harder, asking Russell for the name of her first album. Although Russell didn’t get the album title right, he did remember that her first single was Goodies, which coincidentally is the same name of her album. When it was Ciara’s turn, she breezed through Russell’s questions, answering everything right and proving that she knows her hubby. But, the sweetest moment was when Russell asked Ciara to name his biggest fear, to which Russell confirmed it’s “losing Ciara.” Awwww!

Check out the full video below.

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love, love, LOVE to see a Black woman being loved out loud!

