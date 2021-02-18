CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: More Snow In The Tri-State

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

When you woke up this morning and looked outside there was more snow in the Tri-State. Please be careful if you have to go to work.

Via Fox19

As of 8 a.m., accumulation totals in the Tri-State ranged from 1″ to 3″.

According to the National Weather Service, CVG was at 1.9″ of snow through 7 a.m.

There will be additional snow bursts late morning and mid-afternoon Thursday.

Daytime temperatures will reach 31 degrees.

Snow is expected to continue through noon.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: More Snow In The Tri-State  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati: More Snow In The Tri-State
 5 hours ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close