Prince Markie Dee born Mark Anthony Morales was 1/3 of The Fat Boys. It was confirmed Thursday, February 18th that he passed away at the age of 52.

He will live on forever in 1980 classics like Krush Groove and Disorderlies.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Prince Markie Dee.

Prince Markie Dee From The Fat Boys, Dies At 52 was originally published on foxync.com

