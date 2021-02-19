Don Scott, Creator of DNTN Fashion Brand Shares How He Turned His Passion Into A Business

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Don Scott isn’t just a fashion designer! He’s an artist whose work speaks for the people and urban communities everywhere.

Growing up in West Philadelphia, Scott always knew he wanted more for himself and those around him.

Being an inner-city kid, Scott dreamed of creating a brand for people like himself who loved high-end designers but could not afford them.

He first hit the Philly fashion scene in 2007 with the launch of his streetwear brand, the Don Nation Brand also known as DNTN, where he’d sell merch from out of the back of his trunk at parkside basketball games and barbershops.

Almost 20-something years later, and the 38- year-old married father of two has since created Scott by Don Scott and partnered with Footlocker to distribute both streetwear brands.

Scott says that the Scott by Don Scott brand is an extension of how far he’s come as a fashion designer and man since dropping DNTN.

When he is not designing clothes, Scott is literally painting the city with positivity with his murals.

Over the summer, the artist completed a 25 piece mural project entitled Africa Town, which can be seen throughout the streets of southwest Philly.

The Cobbs Creek native looks to continue to grow his brand and legacy while continuing to pay homage to how far he’s come.

DNTN and Scott By Don Scott collection is now available at Footlocker‘s Cedar Brook Location

See how Don Scott went from selling clothes out of his car to having his clothes sold at Footlocker in his latest interview below.

