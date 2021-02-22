Twitter Reacts To Kid Heckling Cam Newton At His Own Football Camp

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cam Newton is never one to shy away from a debate– even if it happens at his own football camp.

Over the weekend, a video of a young football player mouthing off at Newton went viral. The video clip shows the kid yelling at Newton that he currently doesn’t have a starting position in the NFL.

“You a free agent,” the young player says repeatedly. After Newton responds by saying, “I’m rich,” the teen says, “You about to be poor.”

Newton asked to speak to the child’s father, but he just continues to yell, “You a free agent.”

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

Heckling a professional football player is a pretty odd thing to do, so it was no surprise that Twitter came to Newton’s defense. But rather than being defensive with the young ballplayer, Newton shared another video of him attempting to have a conversation with him afterward, being civil and using it as a teaching moment. As he tells the kid not to be shy, he continues talking and tells Newton to check out his highlights on YouTube.

The player’s coach stepped in as the conversation ended and the rest of the day’s games kicked off. To solve any confusion, Cam hopped on Instagram to explain the situation.

“People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me get in my feelings … but the truth is this, I impact kids’ lives in a positive way, make no mistake,” Newton wrote in the caption, with his traditional hard-to-read font.

The kid, named Jseth Owens, went on to apologize for his actions, saying, “As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me,” and he understands why the interaction was seen as a sign of disrespect.

Kid in viral video going at Cam Newton apologizes. pic.twitter.com/PLtkHPSGh7 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 22, 2021

