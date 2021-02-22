Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is very unfortunate when a coach can’t even celebrate a win with their team. Over the weekend, the newest head coach of Jackson State University was appalled when he realized he had been robbed. Deion Sanders shared in a press conference that while coaching his team to a win, some of his things were stolen from the locker room. He stated that his wallet, watches, and etc were taken but later reports say that the items were misplaced. Hear the story above to make up.

Deion Sanders Says His Personal Items Were Stolen During His First Jackson State Game [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com