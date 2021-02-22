Teyonah Parris Says Marvel Supported Her With A Team Of “Bomb A** Black Women” On The Set Of WandaVision

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I couldn’t think of a better time to be a Black superhero. Teyonah Parris’ role as Monica Rambeau in Marvel’s WandaVision is the representation needed in today’s world. It is unexplainable just how important it is to see a Black quirky character like Monica, play out on screen as a source of intelligence, ambition, and tenacity. After grieving the loss of her mother Maria, she decides to pick up the baton and crack the Westview code.

In both WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, Teyonah will explore all the perks of a superhero lifestyle. It has been confirmed that she will star in the upcoming film, hitting theaters in November 2022. Marvel has done an amazing job at re-telling historic comics with a modern, accurate twist. Across the spectrum, representation has been a huge, consistent theme. In a conversation with Teyonah Parris, we discussed joining the Marvel family, the importance of having a Black glam squad, and her personal Black woman super power.

How does it feel to be part of the Marvel Family?

It’s truly an honor. I’m really excited by the opportunity I’ve been given. I think it’s so important to have a myriad of representation in diversity and so I’m really excited to be a part of the MCU during this phase where they’re making that huge stride and getting more diverse superheroes story into the world.

It’s got to be amazing to have this huge role and still be a Black, natural-haired woman representing for everyone else. Like you said, representation is very important. What would you say your hair and makeup experience has been on set? Honey, I wish I could have it everywhere I went. When I tell you Marvel has been so supportive in hearing my request and my concerns – that turned out to not be concerns because they handled it in such a beautiful and seamless way. It was important to me, and to them as well, to hire a diverse behind the scenes glam staff. And so when I express that to them to have women of color; Regina Little who does my make up and has done a beautiful job going through this; Nikkie Wright who is my hairstylist on the show; and for my wig, my wig was made by another Black woman, Cookie Jordan. Just having a team of a bomb ass Black women supporting me and Marvel supporting us in the vision and the image that we wanted to create has been a dream come true. I’m just so grateful to Marvel and the producers on the show that they empowered us and gave us the space and the freedom to tell the visual story that we also thought was important and making sure those stories blended together seamlessly that they may complement one another so it’s been a dream.

What would you say is your Black Woman Super Power?

That is a good question. You see I want to say my patience, but I’m not very patient. I’ve been told that all the time, but in my heart and in my mind, I am. I think it’s my love. The way I care. I try to take care of people.

