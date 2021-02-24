CLOSE
Ohio
Cincinnati: SWAT Standoff In Avondale Ends Peacefully

There was a SWAT standoff in Avondale that ended peacefully.

A SWAT standoff in Avondale ended peacefully overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It started sometime late Tuesday at a residence on Vine Street near Forest Avenue, they said. Cincinnati police said they were actively handling a hostage situation that started with some incident nearby in the District 5 area. SWAT tried to coax the suspect into surrendering. So far, no arrests have been announced.

