AARP and Urban One present Future History Makers Virtual Awards Banquet 2021, recognizing those who are making history in the Columbus community. We want to give these people their flowers while they are here and encourage them for all the great things they’ve done in our community. Watch this amazing award ceremony and meet our Future History Makers and Community Cornerstone winner!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Watch the Future History Makers Virtual Awards Banquet 2021
- Win 1K Daily from Rickey Smiley and Keyshia Cole
- 5 Celebrity Beauty/Skin Care Products You Should Know About
- No Charges For Rochester New York Police Officers Involved With Daniel Prude’s Death
- Cincinnati: SWAT Standoff In Avondale Ends Peacefully
- The Fashion Issue | The Importance Of Black Fashion Pioneers Ann Lowe And Zelda Valdes
- The Fashion Issue | Misa Hylton: From Bad Boy Stylist To Global Creative Partner For MCM
- The Fashion Issue | Joyce Bryant Isn’t A Throwback, This Diva Is Black History AF
- The Anatomy Of An Icon: Lil’ Kim’s Enduring Influence On Fashion & Hip-Hop
- Expert Shares How All of Us Research Program Can Change Health Outcomes for Everyone
Watch the Future History Makers Virtual Awards Banquet 2021 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: