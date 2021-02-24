Dr. Collier Explains The COVID-19 Vaccine Could Interfere With Mammogram Results [WATCH]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In the latest update of the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Collier explains how the side effects could be affecting women. He explains that women over 40 years old who are deciding to get the vaccine need to schedule it around their mammogram. Health professionals are noticing that the swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm on the same side as the shot were looking cancerous. Hear Dr. Collier explain what to do if you’ve gotten the vaccine and are due for a mammogram.

