Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Brent Spence Bridge is in urgent need!!!

Via Fox19

It’s time to stop talking and start acting,” reads a news release on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Chamber, Cincinnati Chamber, Northern Kentucky Chamber, and Ohio Chamber.

They will elaborate on their call for action during a 9 a.m.. news conference Thursday.

Cincinnati: The Brent Spence Bridge Is In Urgent Need was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: