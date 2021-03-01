Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards was filled with memorable gowns and perfectly groomed hair. On the list of must-have styles, was Angela Bassett and of course Tiffany Haddish. We already gave the deets on Haddish’s blonde buzz cut, but it we wouldn’t be playing fair if we didn’t share the lowdown on Mrs Bassett’s thigh-length braid done by celebrity hairstylist, Randy Stodghill.
Angela Bassett set the red carpet off in a single-shoulder purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit up one leg and feather accents. To not overwhelm her look, Randy opted for a chic, extra long braid that dangled over one shoulder. To achieve the look, he used a products from the Phyto collection.
“Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama. To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness, I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine,” Randy explained.
I’m adding this thigh-length braid to my list of styles to try this summer. I don’t know about you, but this look is an entire vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Angela Bassett’s hairstyle?
