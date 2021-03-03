Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We already know that our beloved Houston Hottie has body for days. Megan Thee Stallion is stacked, hence the stage name. With a body like that, there’s no surprise that she would be the latest celebrity to floss in Calvin Klein underwear.

In an Instagram post, Megan wrote, “A hottie in #MYCALVINS Thee Hot Girl for @calvinklein spring 2021 @mario_sorrenti.”

Calvin Klein is known to tap into the best of the best to represent their #MyCalvins campaign. Back in the 90’s and 00’s, it was an honor and a privilege to rock out in your matching bra and panties. The brand has kept the theme of getting the hottest celebrities to wear their under garments, so it was only right they secured Megan.

Despite Megan’s tumultuous year, the award-winning rapper is striving to come out on top. In 2020 she dropped a slew of number one hits, she became a brand ambassador for a bunch of brands including Coach, she gave a riveting SNL performance that spoke about the importance of protecting Black women, she donated thousands of dollars to young women in school, and so much more. She’s managed to transmute her pain into fruitful, lucrative opportunities. Although Megan’s still in the middle of a legal battle with Tory Lanez, she has put that on the back burner to focus on her work and her growth. She recently shared with her fans that she’s dating rapper Pardison Fontaine, better known as Pardi.

Calvin Klein picked the right person for their Spring 2021 #MyCalvins campaign. We are witnessing the reign of Megan Thee Stallion. What do you think? Did the Houston Hottie body this new ad for Calvin Klein?

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Plays The Black Regina George In Her Latest Promo For Coach

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Owning Her Natural Beauty In March’s Issue of Harper’s BAZAAR

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her Natural Hair Journey On Instagram And Her Curls Are Flourishing!

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: