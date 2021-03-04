According to the ColumbusDispatch, a shooting that took place at Polaris Fashion Mall, left the mall evacuated and people traumatize from the sounds of gunshots.
Columbus police said two suspects are wanted for the shooting, but their names have not been disclosed to the public. As for now Columbus police are asking that the suspects turn themselves in, to hurry and put an end to this investigation. They are also asking that the suspects explain their side of the story to quickly give them a conclusion.
Thankfully there were no victims from the shooting, although the gunfire was a close range due to a domestic dispute.
We will update you further when we know more.
We See The Vision, Let’s Work: Lil Uzi Vert Gets $24M Diamond In Forehead, Twitter Reacts
UPDATE, Polaris Mall Shooting on Wednesday was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com