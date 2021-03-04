Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Grammy-nominated singer, writer, and host of The Masked Singer, Robin Thicke joins the show to discuss his new music! Thicke gets deep and shares some intimate details about how he’s experienced a lot of loss over the past couple of years. He premieres his newest single “Look Easy” from his latest album “On Earth And In Heaven” which he explains was inspired by the people in his life who he’s lost recently.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com