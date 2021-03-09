CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Picks Up Certified Diamond Status With ‘Bodak Yellow”

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

 

A congratulations is in order for Cardi B! The New York rapper, ha just picked up diamond status on her hit song “Bodak Yellow”.

The RIAA made the announced on their official Twitter page.

“Congratulations to @iamcardib, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA Diamond single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords.”

 

Congratulations Cardi.

Cardi B Picks Up Certified Diamond Status With ‘Bodak Yellow”  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Picks Up Certified Diamond Status With…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close