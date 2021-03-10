CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Lawyers Debate ‘Spark Of Life’ Doctrine Ahead Of Testimony About George Floyd’s Prior Drug Use

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

TOPSHOT-US-RACISM-POLICE-TRIAL

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Jury selection in the Derek Chauvin murder trial resumed Wednesday morning, but not before the prosecution and defense attorneys debated a series of motions that were introduced. One of them centered on the so-called “spark of life” doctrine ahead of the anticipated reference to George Floyd‘s prior drug use during the trial.

Chauvin’s defense attorneys are expected to claim Floyd’s drug use played a larger role in his death than the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck while he was handcuffed for about nine minutes.

The Washington Post reported that Floyd “spent years using street drugs” and an autopsy found he “had a large amount of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine and THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood” at the time of his death.

However, the Hennepin County medical examiner determined that Floyd’s cause of death was “homicide” due to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” which is consistent with what Chauvin was shown doing on the widely seen video from the fateful day.

Derek Chauvin in court or murder trial

Source: YouTube / The Washington Post

With that as the backdrop, Chauvin’s lawyers and lawyers with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office squared off Wednesday morning about what kind of evidence will be permitted in the murder trial.

The prosecution wants to have witnesses take the stand and testify about Floyd’s personal character, which would be considered as “spark of life” evidence. Presumably, that testimony would include commentary on Floyd’s past drug use, which would open up the opportunity for defense lawyers to cross-examine those witnesses on the topic — something that may not bode well for the prosecution’s efforts to frame Floyd in a positive light.

Chauvin’s attorney announced Monday that Minneapolis police officers in January were searching the police vehicle that Floyd never entered when they found chewed-up pills and one full pill that they claim had Floyd’s DNA on it.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Floyd’s criminal history is not allowed to be introduced as evidence.

The lawyers also argued Wednesday morning over whether any reference to “the blue line of silence” would be permitted. That would be relevant the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd in which police are shown banding together to protect the defendant from the bystanders who witnessed the incident on May 25.

The first three jurors were selected Tuesday, one day after Cahill announced he was considering charging the Chauvin with an additional third-degree murder charge that was dropped in October on a legal technicality.

Chauvin, who turns 45 later this month, stands charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could also have a third-degree murder charge reinstated after it was dropped in October on a legal technicality.

The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. They were described as a woman of color and two white men. Six others were dismissed.

The judge and the attorneys need to find as many as 16 jurors, including four alternates.

SEE ALSO:

Derek Chauvin’s Lawyers Ask About Black Lives Matter As First Jurors Selected

The ‘Derek Chauvin Trial’: Reminding Mainstream Media George Floyd Is Not Accused Of Murder

Activists Rally For Justice For George Floyd Ahead Of Trial Of Derek Chauvin

Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins

16 photos Launch gallery

Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins

Continue reading Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins

Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins

[caption id="attachment_4101954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mario Tama / Getty[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which begins Monday, March 8. UPDATED: 12:35 p.m. ET, March 9 The first juror in the murder trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd was selected late Tuesday morning. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1369339082921439238?s=20 Jury selection resumed Tuesday morning, one day after its original start was postponed to allow the court to weigh additional charges against the defendant. Derek Chauvin -- who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man was handcuffed face-down on a Minneapolis street's pavement for about nine minutes on May 25 -- stands charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. But on Tuesday, he could also have a third-degree murder charge reinstated after it was dropped in October on a legal technicality. The decision to pause jury duty on the trial's first day came as the area around the courthouse was flooded with protesters demanding justice for Floyd. Vigils and rallies took place across the country Monday night. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20 Once Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sorts out the third-degree murder charge, jury duty was expected to resume later Tuesday morning or afternoon. The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1368937414178312193?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Just last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turns 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. A judge in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

Lawyers Debate ‘Spark Of Life’ Doctrine Ahead Of Testimony About George Floyd’s Prior Drug Use  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Lawyers Debate ‘Spark Of Life’ Doctrine Ahead Of…
 9 hours ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close