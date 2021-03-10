Eva Marcille Says Janice Dickinson Told Her To Fix Her Nose After Winning ANTM

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While a lot of the criticism of America’s Next Top Model has fallen at Tyra Banks‘s feet, from the elaborate challenges to the sometimes harsh critiques of the contestants’ looks, there was problematic behavior displayed by a number of cast members.

On the latest episode of the podcast The Undressing Room with Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva, presented by Macy’s, Eva shared that she got some less than kind and useful advice after she won America’s Next Top Model in Cycle three back in 2004.

“When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told outside of Tyra [Banks] ‘Congratulations,’ Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and get your nose fixed,’” she said. “I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it.”

The topic came up when the women were discussing rapper Lil Kim, who was recently honored by our sister site HelloBeautiful for being a true style icon. Lore’l brought up her sadness that Kim, whom she said was always beautiful, clearly chose to get a great deal of plastic surgery. Eva said that happens because the industry is full of “naysayers,” like Dickinson, who clearly is a fan of plastic surgery. For the record though, Eva didn’t get any work done on her nose following that advice.

“This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything,” she said. “But my point is, people always have something to say, especially when you’re in the light. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you. The question is, at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

Though stunning, Eva is not new to criticism aimed at her natural looks. During the reunion for Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, her final season on the reality show, her breasts were publicly criticized by Porsha Williams. The comments left her co-star trending. Nevertheless, Eva, a mother of three, still has the same look because as the star put it, someone’s always going to have something to say.

