Niecy Nash Talks To Ellen DeGeneres About Calling Jessica Betts Her “Hersband,” Not Her Wife

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While we’ve been out here calling Jessica Betts Niecy Nash‘s “wife” after the two wed last summer, as it turns out, she calls her something completely different.

The 51-year-old actress and TV personality/host visited with Ellen DeGeneres this week where she opened up about her relationship with Betts. When Ellen asked her about her comments regarding people saying she “came out,” she called Betts Nash’s “wife.” The star politely corrected her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“You called her my wife. I lovingly call her my hersband,” she told the host. When Ellen asked if Betts calls her the same, Nash replied, “No, I’m her wife [laughs]”

In regards to not coming out, Nash reiterated that she loves who she loves at a certain time. She just so happened to fall for her former friend after two marriages to men. She realized Betts was something special after they went out to eat together.

“We were probably friends for four and a half years,” she told the host. “I was already divorced and we were still friends. And we went to go eat crabs. It’s a gateway, people! If you don’t want this life don’t go eat crabs! [laughs]”

“A lot of people say that. ‘Oh, you came out.’ And I say, well from out of where? I wasn’t anywhere to come out of,” she said. “I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men. I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her. Some people are like, ‘I don’t get it.’”

Even her children have attempted to get her to put a label on herself, and it hasn’t worked out as planned.

“My daughter, the youngest one, she made me sit down and watch a program. She said, ‘Mom you got to know how you identify.’ I said, ‘Oh I do?’ And so we watched this whole thing and it was a thousand different things you could have called yourself. But when I got through watching it she was like, ‘Well what are you?’ I was like, ‘Confused? I’m more confused than ever.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m Black and I’m your mama now go sit down,’” she joked.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems Already? [WATCH]

Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony With Her New Wife! [PHOTOS]

5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 1. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 5 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. NIECY NASH AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 2 of 5 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. NIECY NASH AT THE LIFETIME SPECIAL SCREENING OF "STOLEN BY MY MOTHER, THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY", 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 5 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. NIECY NASH AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty 4 of 5 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. NIECY NASH AT THE GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter Niecy Nash makes her 51 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. Just last year at the age of 50, Niecy followed her heart, and married her friend Jessica Betts. As of late, Niecy has taken on roles that speak to the racial tension in today’s climate. In the historical film Selma, she played civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson. She also played Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise from the Exonerated Five, in the Ava DuVernay’ miniseries When They See Us. Through both her online presence and acting gigs, we are able to see a side of Niecy that is advocating for change. When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy’s 51st birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she served us body goals on a platter. Continue reading 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Niecy Nash Talks To Ellen DeGeneres About Calling Jessica Betts Her “Hersband,” Not Her Wife was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com