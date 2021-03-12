CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s Case Can Prosecute Cops Now, Activists Say

Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine previously cited a conflict of interest that no longer exists.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Breonna Taylor's Mother Holds Press Conference Ahead Of Anniversary Of Daughter's Death

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer (center), claps with others as they listen during a press conference held in front of Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine’s office on March 11, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Activists have renewed their calls for the arrests of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor‘s death and demanded the state’s district attorney’s office prosecute them following recent developments making those legal options a realistic pathway to justice in Louisville.

Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, who previously recused himself from the case under the guise of a purported conflict of interest, referred the investigation to Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general largely blamed for sabotaging the grand jury process resulting in weak charges for only one officer.

But now, activists say, Wine — a Democrat — no longer has that conflict of interest preventing him from seeking justice for Taylor’s untimely death that resulted from a suspiciously obtained and botched no-knock warrant in search of a suspect who was already in police custody in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020.

That conflict of interest Wine cited stemmed from the arrest of Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, which his office was prosecuting. Walker suspected an intruder during the no-knock raid and fired his legally owned gun at the front door out of self-defense, hitting one of the officers while exercising the state’s stand your ground law. Police responded by blindly firing off a hail of bullets, killing Taylor who, prior to the shooting, had been sleeping. Walker was quickly charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

While those charges were ultimately dismissed, they weren’t officially and permanently dropped until last week. That means that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is no longer prosecuting the case, eliminating the existence of Wine’s self-described conflict of interest.

Linda Sarsour, a leader at Until Freedom organization that has been at the center of activism surrounding the case, reminded people about that truth, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

“Tom Wine has a responsibility to prosecute police officers that murdered Breonna Taylor,” Sarsour said on Thursday.

Wine, however, has refused to act, citing yet another conflict of interest. He suggested his hands were tied because the case was still being investigated by federal authorities.

“It continues in the hands of both independent investigators and prosecutors, those of the FBI and the United States Department of Justice,” Wine said in a statement released Thursday. “Violations of federal civil rights under color of law, resulting in the death of an individual, carry the same, if not greater, criminal penalties than those provided under Kentucky law.”

Wine added: “The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney does not plan to present this matter to another grand jury as long as there is a pending federal investigation. To do so would create a risk of inconsistent results and recommendations and potentially hinder rather than advance justice in this case.”

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said in an interview with NBC News this week that she wouldn’t stop fighting for justice for her daughter’s killing.

“Nobody has been held accountable, and that’s the problem,” Palmer said.

Several grand jurors in October suggested Cameron — who all but blamed Walker for Taylor’s death — lied during his secret presentation of the case by failing to include the option of any criminal charges other than wanton endangerment for gunshots that did not kill Taylor.

Until Freedom has a host of events lined up to commemorate Taylor’s life this weekend on the anniversary of her police killing, including a rally and march on Saturday in Lousiville.

SEE ALSO:

Mobile Billboard Honors Breonna Taylor And Her Dream Deferred Of Becoming A Mother

‘Nobody Has Been Held Accountable’: 1 Year Later, Breonna Taylor’s Mom Continues Her Fight

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

9 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

Continue reading All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 12 -- To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's Black Republican attorney general seems determined to protect police from having any accountability for the shooting of Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed in her own home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant at her home in March. Most recently, Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's recent "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots that travelled into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The Attorney General later confessed that he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. Cameron's response on "Fox and Friends" speaks volumes as he voiced visible frustration with the public's perception of him. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently prove he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s Case Can Prosecute Cops Now, Activists Say  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 hours ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close