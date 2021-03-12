Ohio Athletes Will Not Quarantine If Exposed to COVID in Classroom

Spring sports are beginning to kick off, and along with student athletes, parents, coaches we re excited to be getting our children back to what they love, sports, having fun, and spending quality time with friends.
Although the COVID still lingers here and there the number in Ohio cases has significantly decrease. By May 1 President Joe Biden has even made it clear that all Adults will have access to vaccination.
According to the Columbus Dispatch athletes who are participating in spring sports will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 while in a classroom wearing a mask.
Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo
Serena Williams > Tom Brady . #GOAT— Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) February 8, 2021
Folks are out of pocket with that Tom Brady talk.🥱— ✨June✨ (@JuneSummer1) February 8, 2021
GOAT is Serena Williams. Period.🏆
Brady doesn’t even place. pic.twitter.com/wE9RqtHNdh
so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS?— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 8, 2021
My friend brings up a good point:— E.J. Luna (@EJ1una) February 8, 2021
Millennials got to watch a generation full of GOATS.
Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo, Annika Sorenstam, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, the list goes on.
Enjoy this moment.
Imagine arguing Tom Brady is the GOAT on literally a day when Serena Williams is playing.— Andrew McLaren (@drewwpg) February 8, 2021
These goat convos around Tom Brady being ‘the best of the best’ are still wild to me when you look at the dominance, visibility and activism of a Serena Williams / Muhammad Ali / Kobe Bryant and how they used sports to further a larger, more important mission than just winning.— thats wild. (@zachary_dewitt) February 8, 2021
Like 50% of the discourse on my TL the last 12 hours has been if Tom MAGA Brady is the GOAT. And,— Samira Ahmed is Not Here. (@sam_aye_ahm) February 8, 2021
1. NO
2. Serena Williams
3. American sports “experts” apparently don’t understand other countries exist.
4. Pelé
Muhammad Ali: Boxer, fighting 1 on 1 in a ring GOAT— M Coyle (@elyocttam) February 8, 2021
Serena Williams: Tennis, usually plays 1 on 1 on a court GOAT
Tom Brady: Football, plays with a team of men who risk everything protecting the QB and mostly run the ball for him... gets called GOAT, but is nothing on his own.
Serena Williams: GOAT. Tom Brady: Thrower of deflated footballs, proven cheater, eternal whiner, MAGAt, *45 supporter, PPP money recipient who bought a new yacht with it...... 😒— Devin Nunes' Cow's Auntie Fa ✌️📎🧙♀️🖖 🌊😷 (@deejaydee) February 8, 2021
People on Twitter are now arguing over whether Tom Brady is the GOAT and all I have to say is Serena Williams.— Dr. Claire Adida (@ClaireAdida) February 8, 2021
Serena Williams is the Goat— No Futbol just Vibes 😎 (@yogimclovin) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady is Greatest qb of All-Time...it’s okay to praise a woman I promise yall
I think in this whole GOAT debate, there needs to be an individual-sports category and a team-sports category.— Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady is certainly amongst the GOATS alongside Jordan, Gretzky, Mays in team sports.
Individually, Serena Williams no question. Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods
Say what you want about Tom Brady but Serena Williams won the Australian Open when she was 8 weeks pregnant. When I was 8 weeks pregnant with my daughter I was the most fatigued I have ever been in my life and wanting to puke all the time. Serena is my GOAT.— Julie Nogee (@JNogMD) February 8, 2021
until Tom Brady wins the super bowl while pregnant i can’t give him the GOAT of all goat titles, that’ll forever stay with Serena Williams— el wiwi (@JorCal_) February 7, 2021
