Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re not familiar with Ari Fletcher, the social media influencer and girlfriend to rapper Money Bagg Yo is known for her always-on-point hair, makeup and body. Ari makes bank from an array of business ventures and gigs modeling clothing for premier Black designers like Shane Justin and Haus Of Traviance, whose brand was recently featured in a designer profile in British Vogue starring the popular model.

Like the rest of the world, Ari took to social media to celebrate her win, but posted a misleading image that led fans to believe she was on the cover of the prestigious glossy. Not quite. Ari did indeed appear in British Vogue just in the ad section. How do we know this? British Vogue editor Hanna Jagger decided to “out” Ari by sharing an unnecessary post denoting the difference between a feature and paid opportunity.

hella white girls literally hopped on a trend a few months ago posting themselves with vogue filters and ain’t nobody say shit about “insulting” until now. https://t.co/GeGMKUHNZa — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐉. 🤍 (@JusticeTierney) March 12, 2021

Yes. Ari’s celebratory post and caption was misleading but this is a career-high moment for Ari and Haus Of Traviance’s and it should be celebrated. Contrary to Hannah’s belief, appearing in Vogue isn’t actually an opportunity presented to anybody. As a Black designer, Haus Of Traviance has put in years of work building his brand, clientele and presence in the fashion community. That is no simple accomplishment when the odds are stacked against Blacks with white gatekeepers perched by locks.

Can’t imagine hating on a Black Woman and her Vogue ad. Y’all are cheap and tacky. — Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) March 12, 2021

Ari responded to the controversy on Twitter. “People are truly sick. It’s so sad that people actually try to steal people joy. Play with the internet all you want, this is chess not checkers,” she wrote.

People are truly sick. It’s so sad that people actually try to steal people joy. Play with the internet all you want, this is chess not checkers. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) March 12, 2021

Vogue is currently trending on Twitter with Black women riding out for Ari and calling out the clear double standard when it comes to Black women.

Y’all are amplifying a white woman’s voice to shut down Ari’s Vogue cover. Y’all are down bad. https://t.co/NcWELxEy3K — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 12, 2021

So what we’re not going to do is let a white woman steal Ari’s moment on some weird flex. Have a seat Hanna.

RELATED STORIES:

Ari Fletcher Wore This Black Designer For Her Extravagant 25th Birthday Dinner

This Black Male Designer Made A Dress For Cardi B In Under 30 Minutes

Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: