Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.

The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.

Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.

Musical talent pose on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards show in downtown Los Angeles

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

23 photos Launch gallery

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

Continue reading The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion. Despite it being a scaled-down show, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your stimulus check can't even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost.  But expensive doesn't always mean it looks good. From best new artist winner Megan the Stallion to Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.  

Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
 12 hours ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close