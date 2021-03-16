CLOSE
OSU Falls in the Big Ten Finals!!

The season or the Ohio States Men Basketball team has come to an end. A game that had fans biting their nails and the young athletes playing their hearts out leaving everything on the floor. Illinois fans were in attendance by the majority this year. Keep in mind there was no Big Ten regal season due to COVID affecting our lives to live normal, so of course once fans had the chance they were going to come and show out.

Courtesy of the ColumbusDispatch

Lucas Oil Stadium was filled with he hopes of the conference tournament trophy going back to Illinois. They won it but not without a fight in the 91-88 overtime game.

OSU Falls in the Big Ten Finals!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

