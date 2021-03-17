This is the third year for NBC4 Stuff the Backpack! The big difference is this year is that the event will be 100% virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With this being a virtual back to school drive it will allow for a safe donation experience.The focus will be on secure online donations to help local students succeed. After months of working with teachers they are now announcing the back dos school drive. Its one of the better ways to support local students and move forward during the COVID-19 era.
On Thursday, July 30 viewers can make a matched donation during NBC4’s telethon, which airs from 6 – 11 a.m. and 4 -7:30 p.m.
WHAT: STUFF THE BACKPACK CALL4
WHEN: JULY 30, 6 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: NBC4 & NBC4i.com
Courtesy of NBC4.com
Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely
So happy for @Royceda59 and @Alchemist on their Grammy rap album of the year noms! Seems like @RecordingAcad might be starting to get it right. pic.twitter.com/osRO36B6VU— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 24, 2020
three grammy nominations???? 🥺🥺😰😰😭😭💘💘💘💘💘we are so thankful to you all for listening to #ungodlyhour and receiving it with so much love 🤯🤯🤯🤯— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) November 24, 2020
huge congrats on your grammy nomination @BTS_twt!!! well deserved!! 🎉🎉🎉— Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) November 24, 2020
Gibbs and Alchemist being nominated for Grammy rap album of the year is an all time reminder of the power of preserving your creative integrity, refining and expanding a singular vision, refusing to compromise and always staying true. A rare highlight in a worthless year.— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 24, 2020
This years Best Rap Album nominations at the Grammy’s. They listened, much better list pic.twitter.com/bibPCbcMwZ— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 24, 2020
LOL @ the Rap Grammy nominations.... the industry hates LIL baby.— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 24, 2020
Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist Grammy nominated for an independent rap album. Gahdamn— R A S H A D/ B A B Y S H A D (@BabyxShad) November 24, 2020
Grammy’s ain’t shit ever since Macklemore beat Kendrick, Jay and Drake for best rap album lmaoo https://t.co/zTpG8cWcy4— Eren Jaeger (@Sahveeyo) November 24, 2020
I am pleasantly surprised that the Grammy's chose traditional rap albums that fit the genre rather than mainstream shit, on the other hand d smoke and Jay electronica's albums aren't that good to be on here TBH.— manas (@1manasxo) November 24, 2020
ALFREDO MY FAV ALBUM THIS YEAR, but I'd be happy if nas wins too pic.twitter.com/i4oe6Q21Iz
Grammy's best rap album category looks like it was made from Shrek Know Raps— Ahmed🇸🇴/i did shit with mariah (@big_business_) November 24, 2020
I think the Grammy nominees for Best Rap are a huge indicator of mainstream cherry picking and keeping a watchful eye on the underground. Move Wise.— SLEEP (@SleepSinatra) November 24, 2020
If Nas win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, I hope I won’t see a single complaint.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) November 24, 2020
Why? Throughout his nearly extremely long career (nearly 30 years) he received 14 nominations & 0 wins. He deserves to feel victorious if he finally wins.
The Grammys need to come out with a statement saying that The Weeknd didn’t submit any of his music to be nominated. If not, then we’ll 100% know that Abel was the biggest snub in Grammy Nominations’ history.— mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) November 24, 2020
You had the shot to win a Grammy but last time I checked it was pulled out Meghan's foot— BAM. RAP 🇵🇸 (@BAMBOOMRAP) November 24, 2020
Grammy Nominations:— King Tonio ♕ (@DivineTonio) November 24, 2020
Beyoncé - 9
Megan Thee Stallion - 4
Chloe x Halle - 3
I’m so proud! My girls deserve it!!pic.twitter.com/u85iNIGFGk
😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/GNWkQaxINH— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 24, 2020
