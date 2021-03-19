Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After we witnessed all the hits he created on VERZUZ, Teddy Riley is now sharing his story this weekend. On the season premiere of UnCensored, the legendary producer and songwriter will be sharing his story this Sunday. Riley joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and discusses what to expect in the film, his favorite records that he produces, and what he’s learned since his VERZUZ battle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teddy Riley Shares What To Expect On His Episode Of UnCensored On TVOne [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com