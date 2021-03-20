Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bay Area rapper Saweetie is known for her major fashion moments. Whether it’s an award show, performance, or just a few flicks for the ‘gram, the 27-year-old beauty has become one of our favorite fashionistas, always giving us a trending fashion moment with the hair, nails, and makeup to match.

Over the weekend, Saweetie (aka Diamanté Qiava Valentin Harper) started trending for a different reason as she announced her split from Migos’ rapper Quavo, after a whirlwind romance that had all of us looking at them as goals. While the news sent the Internet into a frenzy and caused a good old-fashioned battle of the sexes on Twitter, her girl-power anthems, down-to-earth personality, and universal fashion sense will always have me on #TeamSaweetie. For that reason, what better time than now for a Saweetie appreciation and a look back at some of the Icy Girl’s most fashionable moments!

Saweetie’s Red Hot Mini Dress

Then there was the time when she looked smokin’ red hot in this bright red, mini dress. The sexy dress featured thin straps and small tassels around her chest and short hem. She paired the dress with a pair of sexy red strappy heels that featured an adorable pink rose and bright green leaves on the ankle. She wore her long, wavy locs down and parted over to one side to show off her gorgeous face. She opted for a more dramatic makeup look this time, wearing a bright red lip and dark eye shadow to match her aesthetic. Of course, her signature claws were out in full effect, donning purple nail polish with jewels on each nail.

Saweetie’s Curve Hugging Moschino Dress At The Grammys

In January 2020, Saweetie showed up to the Grammys wearing a super sexy Moschino dress that hugged her curves and showed off her figure in all the right places! The floor-length, one-shoulder sparkling gown was definitely one of the most memorable looks of the night as she was sure to show off all angles of the dress on the red carpet. She wore her hair in a high bun with an array of colorful bobby pins to bring out the different colors of the gown. She paired the dress with purple jeweled dangling earrings, her signature glossy lip, and long, false eyelashes.

Saweetie’s Prada Suit at Milan Fashion Week

In February 2020, Saweetie took Milan fashion week by storm when she showed up to the Prada catwalk in this sexy Prada suit. Rocking a pinstriped, gray oversized blazer with loose-fitting trousers to match, the “My Type” rapper set her suit look off with a green Prada tie, black heels, and a matching black handbag. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and an adorable black headband. For her hair and makeup, she opted for long, loose curls and a natural face, only wearing a glossy lip, lashes, and glittery eyeshadow. This moment was definitely the beginning of many major fashion moments for the budding fashionista as it was here that we all started to notice (and envy) her unique and bold fashion sense!

Saweetie’s Corset Dress At Blond’s Fashion Show

One thing about Saweetie, when she steps out, she shows out, and the 2020 Blond’s Fashion Show was no different! For New York’s Fashion Week last year, the rapper opted for a corset midi dress to match the show’s high-glam look and feel. The midi dress featured thigh-high, lace-up details on the sides, a sparkly skirt, and a flowery white corset. She accessorized the dress with an old-school vintage hat with a lace veil that gave us Jackie O vibes and rocked her hair in a low bun with swooped baby hairs.

Saweetie In Dolce & Gabbana

Saweetie lit up the ‘gram this day last summer when she rocked this gorgeous jungle print Dolce and Gabbana dress and gave us a series of poses that let us know she’s not playing about hers! The $3,895 Spring/Summer 2020 Sicilian Jungle-Print One Shoulder Charmeuse Side-Tie Maxi Dress looked absolutely flawless on the rapper, as she paired the gown with Dolce and Gabbana’s Tropical Embellished Sandals, making us all turn green with envy at her ability to pull off a look so effortlessly…and during quarantine, I might add! She posted a series of flicks modeling the look to her Instagram page, with the appropriate caption, “your muse’s muse. @dolcegabbana,” and of course received a flood of likes, comments, and heart-eye emojis.

Saweetie has already had a ton of amazing fashion moments and we can’t wait to see what the next few months of fashion look like for the budding superstar!

