All Grades Are Now Back In Class for Columbus City Schools

CCS now has all made levels back in the classrooms after over year. The students are happy to be back in school in person thanks to the thoughtful planning of the staff of CCS. Parents are confident that their kids will have a more effective chance of learning.
As of now kids are not going to school full time just yet, they are on a blended learning schedule, so there are 2 days in person and the other 3 remote learning. Still a few days in school si better than none at all, Im sure students were tired of trying to learn from a laptop.
There are some parents who are nervous with COVID still being around, but this is something we all have to face as we are getting our lives back together.
Courtesy of NBC4
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 1 of 32
2. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
2 of 32
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
3. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
3 of 32
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
4. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 4 of 32
5. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 5 of 32
6. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 6 of 32
7. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 7 of 32
8. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 8 of 32
9. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 9 of 32
10. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 10 of 32
11. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 11 of 32
12. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 12 of 32
13. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 13 of 32
14. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 14 of 32
15. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 15 of 32
16. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 16 of 32
17. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 17 of 32
18. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
18 of 32
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
19. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 19 of 32
20. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 20 of 32
21. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 21 of 32
22. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 22 of 32
23. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 23 of 32
24. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 24 of 32
25. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 25 of 32
26. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 26 of 32
27. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 27 of 32
28. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 28 of 32
29. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 29 of 32
30. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
30 of 32
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
31. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 32 of 32
All Grades Are Now Back In Class for Columbus City Schools was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com