Did you catch the premiere episode of Wine Down Wednesday? No worries if you missed this virtual wine experience created with the black woman in mind, you know we had to run this great conversation back!
In this episode, Nia Noelle welcomed Columbus City Council-member Shayla Favor to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about women, black excellences, Women’s History Month, her work with the City of Columbus, and more!la
Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays on April 7th! Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Magic
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- Footnanny Products Are Here To Keep Your Feet In Shape All Year-Round
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Council-member Shayla Favor Hosted Nia Noelle
- Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 31, 2021: Carcinogen in Hand Sanitizers — Black Women as Federal Judges — Teacher’s Racist Rant
- Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy Left Brain Dead From TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’
- Viola Davis & Family Star In Timeless Photo Essay Directed By Regina King For W Magazine
- 5 Must-Have Pieces From The Boohoo X City Girls Collection
- Brand Chinatown Market To Change Name Amidst Growing Asian Violence
- Lil Nas X Exposed Our Own Hypocrisy With “Montero” Video, Y’all Are Just Mad He’s Unapologetically Gay
- Saint or Sinner? Religious Social Media Users Are Demonizing Lil Nas X While His Fans Are Unbothered