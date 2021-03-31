Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Council-member Shayla Favor Hosted Nia Noelle

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Did you catch the premiere episode of Wine Down Wednesday? No worries if you missed this virtual wine experience created with the black woman in mind, you know we had to run this great conversation back!

In this episode, Nia Noelle welcomed Columbus City Council-member Shayla Favor to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about women, black excellences, Women’s History Month, her work with the City of Columbus, and more!la

Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays on April 7th! Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.