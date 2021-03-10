Black Residents Still Traumatized After KKK Flag Displayed In Michigan Town

Black residents of a town outside of Detroit say they don’t feel safe after a KKK flag was hung near the home of JeDonna Dinges and her family. Last month, Dinges reported seeing the flag in a neighbor’s window facing her home in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan.
During a virtual city council meeting, Dinges told officials she did not feel safe because of how the situation was handled. Residents also challenged the competency of the acting director of the Public Safety Department, according to The Detroit News.
As reported by NewsOne, Dinges observed the flag approximately a month after finding a full gas can in her trash. She reported another incident where she was startled after the same neighbor was shooting in his backyard. The neighbor’s name has not been released.
Kim Worthy, the Wayne County Prosecutor, declined to pursue charges. While traumatizing for the family, displaying a hateful symbol alone was not considered a violation under state law. According to Worthy, a charge of ethnic intimidation required evidence of actual contact with an individual or their property.
But during the city council meeting, Dinges said the lack of diversity in the police force prevented the department from properly handling her case.
“It was lost on everyone in the police department, because there’s nobody Black that works there … the significance of me finding gasoline, then finding a Klan flag in the window four weeks later,” she told The Detroit News.
A lieutenant with the Public Safety Department, James Bostock, has been the interim director. Residents said they wanted to have more public input in the hiring process for the new director.
Some residents told the city to adjust its practices.
“This would help to open up conversation in regards to the experiences of your residents of color, including the recent actions that have happened against the Dinges family,” shared organizer Dez Squire.
For now, the city manager says that patrols have been assigned to watch the Dignes’ home. The Detroit News reported the department is scheduled to undergo racial awareness, implicit bias, and cultural competency training. The course will be led by a former officer.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
Michigan Prosecutor Declines To Charge White Man Who Terrorized Black Family With A KKK Flag
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained As NAACP Sues Trump, Proud Boys For Violating It
Justice For George Floyd: All Jurors Selected In Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: All Jurors Selected In Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
1. March 22 - all jurors selected
1 of 21
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
2. March 19
2 of 21
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
3. March 17
3 of 21
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
4. March 15
4 of 21
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
5. March 11
5 of 21
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
6. March 8Source:Getty 6 of 21
7. March 8Source:Getty 7 of 21
8. March 8Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. March 8Source:Getty 9 of 21
10. March 7Source:Getty 10 of 21
11. March 7Source:Getty 11 of 21
12. March 7Source:Getty 12 of 21
13. March 7Source:Getty 13 of 21
14. March 7Source:Getty 14 of 21
15. March 7Source:Getty 15 of 21
16. March 7Source:Getty 16 of 21
17. March 6Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. March 6Source:Getty 18 of 21
19. March 6Source:Getty 19 of 21
20. March 6Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. March 3Source:Getty 21 of 21
Black Residents Still Traumatized After KKK Flag Displayed In Michigan Town was originally published on newsone.com