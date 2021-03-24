What’s Trending: Did You Buff Up Or Fluff Up During Lockdown? [WATCH]

Quarantine has either been a breeze for some people or it’s been really hard. Today’s trending topic is about quarantine weight. Did you fluff up or buff up? Our listeners call in and share how they lost weight or gained weight during quarantine.
COVID-19 & Vibes: SWAT Called In To Handle Miami Spring Breakers Who Broke Curfew, Twitter Reacts
Miami Beach has extended the curfew until April 12th https://t.co/9DFexdd7a1— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2021
Miami Beach 2021.— realDiaperDon (@realDiaperDonJr) March 21, 2021
Florida should get a huge bill for their role in spreading the virus.#MiamiBeach #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/jvO9Vg0G3j
When the “hoodlums” come to Miami Beach, FL for spring break! pic.twitter.com/xaPigi5YZb— 🔥⚔️Destiny⚔️🔥 (@RN_Destiny) March 21, 2021
Based on the damage, destruction and chaos we have seen in Miami Beach, it's clear that many parents are raising their children to behave worse than animals.— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 21, 2021
Ron DeSantis is at fault for the madness on Miami Beach.— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 21, 2021
But for his dangerous rhetoric and incompetent leadership, we would not be here today.
It is time to Remove Ron.
I can guarantee you that not a single person from the crib was out at south beach in this video pic.twitter.com/pk2LbviAMP— Derek Lane (@Dereks_Lane) March 20, 2021
Don’t blame Miami for those crowds on South Beach. Nobody who’s from Miami goes to South Beach— Silas P. Silas (@Kenny16Techs) March 20, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bra wtf is going on, on South Beach pic.twitter.com/7LzMFS0ntk— Inuyasha (@NikeHeadKJ) March 20, 2021
South Beach is to Miami residents what Time Square is to New Yorkers— Pilljar Productions (@Pilljar2) March 20, 2021
Spring break partying - Miami South beach. This isn’t going to end well next month. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8VNplhYvbO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021
Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams “Fucking COVID is over baby!” and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021
South beach rn pic.twitter.com/7Z0RP7YWcC— Marco (@Marcotge) March 21, 2021
me watching the spring breakers on south beach all over the TL pic.twitter.com/8rnSrvqL37— 𝖏 𝖔 𝖓 𝖎 🌹 (@Jonaniswin) March 22, 2021
Yet another crazy night at South Beach pic.twitter.com/YONTXXgRRT— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 18, 2021
When your friends who are in town to visit you, ask you to go to South Beach pic.twitter.com/LGrZHiOUNf— Luis R Gazitua (@TheLouGaz) March 22, 2021
